October 23, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nissan Leaf approved for vehicle-to-grid use in Germany

1 Min Read

HAGEN, Germany (Reuters) - Nissan’s Leaf became the first electric vehicle (EV) to secure regulatory approval as an energy backstop for Germany’s electricity grid, the Japanese carmaker and Daimler-backed The Mobility House said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A 2019 Nissan Leaf hybrid car is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

So called vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology is a bi-directional connection between the EV and the grid through which power can flow from the grid to the vehicle and vice-versa, potentially enabling car owners to sell energy to the network.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
