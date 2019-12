President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter while participating in a "roundtable on small business and red tape reduction accomplishments" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the administration will finalize its rollback of Obama-era vehicle emissions standards next year and said it would provoke a new legal challenge by California.

The administration had signaled in recent months it could finalize its proposed revisions to the requirements through 2026.