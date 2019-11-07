Environment
November 7, 2019 / 10:41 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

U.S. Justice Department issues civil subpoenas to automakers in California emissions deal probe

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has issued civil subpoenas in its antitrust investigation into four major automakers’ voluntary agreement with California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions requirements, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The Justice Department has issued civil investigative demands to Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, BMW AG, and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), the source said. The department previously confirmed that in August it sent the four automakers letters. A BMW spokesman confirmed Thursday the company received a subpoena, while the other three automakers did not immediately comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported the subpoenas earlier.

Reporting by David Shepardson; additional reporting by Joseph White in Detroit; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below