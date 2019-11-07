U.S. Justice Department issues civil subpoenas to automakers in California emissions deal probe

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has issued civil subpoenas in its antitrust investigation into four major automakers’ voluntary agreement with California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions requirements, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The Justice Department has issued civil investigative demands to Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, BMW AG, and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), the source said. The department previously confirmed that in August it sent the four automakers letters. A BMW spokesman confirmed Thursday the company received a subpoena, while the other three automakers did not immediately comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported the subpoenas earlier.