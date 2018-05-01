17 U.S. states to challenge Trump administration over vehicle emissions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California and a group of 16 other states filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in federal appeals court challenging the Trump administration’s decision to declare U.S. vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency rules through 2025 “not appropriate,” the states said.

FILE PHOTO - Cars drive past a California emissions testing site in Oceanside, California, U.S. on September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

In April, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt said standards on model year 2022 to 2025 vehicles should be revised, reversing a decision on tighter standards put in place by the Obama administration in January 2017.

The U.S. Transportation Department has drafted a proposal likely to be made public this month that would freeze vehicle requirements at 2020 levels through 2026.

Reuters has reported the draft would assert that a 1975 law bars California from imposing its own state emissions rules, as it has long done nonetheless.

Automakers including General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp want the Trump administration and California to reach agreement to extend national standards.

California Governor Jerry Brown announced the suit’s filing, in District of Columbia court, in Sacramento. He called the EPA decision “an illegal act” along with Attorney General Xavier Becerra. New York, Illinois, Washington, Massachusetts, Iowa, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland and other states are joining the action. Brown said the states cover 140 million Americans, or 40 percent of the country.

The Obama rules adopted in 2012 sought to double average fleet-wide vehicle fuel efficiency to about 50 miles per gallon by 2025, but included an evaluation due by April 2018 to determine if the rules were appropriate.

Adjusting for a shift in consumer demand to larger vehicles, the current rules are projected to hike fuel efficiency to a fleetwide average of 46.8 miles per gallon by 2026, according to a letter sent Tuesday by Senator Tom Carper to Pruitt and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Carper said that, according to a draft proposal he obtained, the administration favors freezing standards through 2026 and that would result in a fleetwide average of 37 mpg by 2026.

Automakers want rule changes to address lower gasoline prices and the shift in U.S. consumer preferences to bigger, less fuel-efficient vehicles.

In March 2017, Trump suggested he would soften the mandates. “The assault on the American auto industry is over,” he told autoworkers.

California Air Resources Board chief Mary Nichols told Reuters last month that a group of states was considering the legal move, but it does not mean they could not still try to reach agreement with automakers and the federal government.

“We can sue and talk at the same time,” Nichols said.