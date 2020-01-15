U.S. agencies send revised fuel efficiency rules to White House for final review

FILE PHOTO: Traffic backs up on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway in New York, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. agencies sent on Tuesday to the White House for final review proposed revisions to Obama-era vehicle emissions standards through the 2026 model year that could spark a legal fight with California and other states.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Environmental Protection Agency submitted proposed revisions to 2021 through 2026 model year fuel efficiency requirements to the White House Office of Management and Budget, NHTSA said in a statement.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump proposed in August 2018 freezing fuel efficiency standards at 2020 levels through 2026, a move that would have reversed 5% annual increases approved under President Barack Obama.

“We’re not going to be flat, as was proposed,” Acting NHTSA Administrator James Owens told Reuters in a recent interview. “We’re going to set standards that are reasonable and achievable.”