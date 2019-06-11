U.S. House committee to hold hearing on proposed fuel efficiency freeze

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Tuesday it plans a June 20 hearing on the Trump administration’s proposal to freeze fuel efficiency standards at 2020 levels through 2026.

Two subcommittees will jointly hold the hearing, committee chairman Frank Pallone and other Democrats said in a statement, saying they “look forward to questioning both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.”

Last week, 17 major automakers including General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp urged the White House to resume talks with California aimed at avoiding a lengthy legal battle over the standards.