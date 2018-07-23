U.S. to propose revoking California's ability to set vehicle emissions rules, mandate EVs: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is expected to propose revoking California’s ability to set state vehicle emissions rules and mandate electric vehicles as early as later this week, a source briefed on the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit in a desert graveyard near Victorville, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The U.S. Transportation Department and Environmental Protection Agency are expected to unveil a proposed regulation that recommends freezing vehicle emissions requirements at 2020 levels through 2026. The proposal is sure to spark a massive fight with California and a dozen other states that have adopted the state emissions rules. Eliminating the mandate could hurt automakers like Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and General Motors Co (GM.N) that are investing billions in EVs.