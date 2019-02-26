Business News
February 26, 2019 / 6:59 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Fiat Chrysler to cut nearly 1,400 jobs at Illinois plant

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it will cut nearly 1,400 jobs at an Illinois assembly plant where it builds the Jeep Cherokee sport utility vehicle.

The Italian-American automaker will cut one of three shifts at the Belvidere Assembly plant starting May 6, impacting 1,371 jobs, in order to “better align production with global demand,” a spokeswoman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fiat Chrysler announced it was investing $4.5 billion in five plants and creating 6,500 jobs in Michigan, including building a new assembly plant in Detroit.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
