Fiat Chrysler to cut nearly 1,400 jobs at Illinois plant

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it will cut nearly 1,400 jobs at an Illinois assembly plant where it builds the Jeep Cherokee sport utility vehicle.
The Italian-American automaker will cut one of three shifts at the Belvidere Assembly plant starting May 6, impacting 1,371 jobs, in order to “better align production with global demand,” a spokeswoman said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Fiat Chrysler announced it was investing $4.5 billion in five plants and creating 6,500 jobs in Michigan, including building a new assembly plant in Detroit.
