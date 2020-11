FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley walks to speak at a news conference at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is considering making its own batteries as sales volumes of electric vehicles rise around the world, the automaker’s top executive said on Friday.

“We are discussing (battery) cell manufacturing,” Ford’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley told a Reuters Events broadcast on Friday. “I think that’s natural as (EV) volume grows.”