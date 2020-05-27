Business News
May 27, 2020 / 8:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Renault has no problems in relations with French state: chairman

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Renault SA Jean-Dominique Senard attends a news conference at French carmaker Renault headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Wednesday that relations with the French government were fine, even as the state continues to haggle over finalising a 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) loan for Renault.

“There are absolutely no problems at all in terms of our relation with the French state,” said Senard.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the government - which has a 15% stake in Renault - would not sign off on the planned 5 billion euros state loan until management and unions had concluded talks over Renault’s French workforce and sites.

($1 = 0.9124 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below