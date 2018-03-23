Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall

(Reuters) - Automakers have launched an online tool that will allow U.S. car owners, insurers and regulators search for open recalls, an auto trade group said on Friday.

The Ford logo is pictured on the company's stand during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which includes BMW, Ford and General Motors, and the Association of Global Automakers have tied up with vehicle information provider Carfax to provide the service.

U.S. lawmakers have been critical of the auto industry and the regulators for allowing tens of millions of vehicles with faulty Takata air bag inflators on the road years after the largest auto safety recall in history.

More than 57 million vehicles on U.S. roads have unfixed recalls although the affected vehicles are repaired free of charge, according to Carfax.