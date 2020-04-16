Breakingviews - China's 2003 auto recovery will be instructive

Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, August 11, 2019. Picture taken August 11, 2019.

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s coronavirus past is fuelling hope for global automakers. Car sales in the People’s Republic got a boost during the 2003 SARS outbreak, as commuters avoided public transit and purchased personal vehicles for the first time. That same psychology could soon play out in markets where car ownership is low, and perhaps elsewhere.

India’s $20 billion Maruti Suzuki sees a potential lift in demand when the dust from Covid-19 settles. “If buyers become apprehensive of sharing space with another passenger it will increase demand for vehicles,” R.C. Bhargava, chairman of the country’s largest carmaker, told Bloomberg in comments published this week. That’s optimistic in a market where sales were crashing before the outbreak, but the idea has precedent.

Nearly 2 million cars were sold in China in 2003, up three-quarters from 2002, according to Bain & Co. And compared to the 30% compound annual growth rate typical of Chinese car sales during the early 2000s, car sales in 2003 grew by a much higher 60-70%, UBS analysts reckon. A similar bump up could well be expected in the coming months in places like India where there are as few as around 20 cars per 1,000 individuals: social distancing gives first-time buyers a reason to accelerate purchases.

It’s less likely for more developed markets. China has changed a lot in 17 years. Car ownership has risen from less than 1% of families to over 40%, according to UBS. Crucially, first-time buyers only make up one-third. Second-car or replacement buyers are more likely to delay their purchases.

Of course, citywide lockdowns mean that people have fewer places to go, unlike during SARS. And even if the same psychology plays out as restrictions ease, salary and job cuts are likely to hit purchasing power harder than before. That’s especially true of emerging markets where cash-strapped governments are dishing out less income support. Urban congestion is also a growing deterrent against vehicle purchases, especially in the age of ride-hailing.

For those that can still afford a purchase post-Covid-19 and don’t mind a traffic jam, a bargain beckons. Governments may have to roll out tax cuts on new vehicle registrations and other such incentives to revive an industry that gives life to many small and medium businesses. That would be an extra push to get new wheels.