VW's SEAT reported a 48 million euro loss in first quarter, says second quarter will be worse

Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT brand acting chairman Carsten Isensee and Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Wayne Anthony Griffiths attend a news conference unveiling the carmaker's future strategy and evaluate its current situation in Barcelona, Spain July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Spanish brand SEAT interim chairman Carsten Isensee said on Wednesday the carmaker reported a 48 million euro loss in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and said the second quarter will be worse.

“We are confident we will recover,” said Isensee at a press briefing, adding that production at SEAT’s main plant, located outside Barcelona, is currently almost the same as it was before the pandemic.