Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally: source

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp has temporarily suspended self-driving tests across the globe, a source told Reuters at the GPU conference in San Jose, California, a week after an Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] self-driving car hit and killed a woman crossing the street.

A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The company’s shares reversed course in afternoon trading on Tuesday after the news and were down 4 percent at $234.50, wiping out nearly $6 billion in market value.

The chipmaker, which has provided technology to Uber’s self-driving cars, is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany.

Nvidia leads the autonomous industry with its artificial intelligence platform and has partnered with major global automakers such as Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), Tesla Inc and Audi AG.

Around 320 companies involved in self-driving cars - from software developers, automakers and their suppliers, sensor and mapping companies - use Nvidia Drive platform, according to the company’s website.

"Nvidia has no choice but to take steps in the context of the fear, uncertainty and outrage likely to be stimulated by a robot car killing a human being," Roger Lanctot, an auto analyst at Strategy Analytics, wrote in a blog post bit.ly/2GaIBCN on Tuesday.

“This is precisely the type of event that is capable of slaying a nascent industry in the crib,” Lanctot wrote.

Uber has suspended North American tests of its self-driving vehicles after the accident.