U.S.
May 23, 2018 / 5:32 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Uber shutters self-driving program in Arizona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Uber has shut down its self-driving car operations in Arizona two months after a fatal crash involving one of its vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A self driving Volvo vehicle, purchased by Uber, sits in a parking lot in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Natalie Behring/File Photo

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] is not shuttering its entire autonomous vehicle program, a spokeswoman said, but rather is focused on more limited testing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and California. It aims to resume self-driving operations this summer.

The ride-hailing company had suspended its self-driving program in Arizona and elsewhere after one of its SUVs hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Tempe while operating in autonomous mode, marking the first fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.

Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Matthew Lewis

