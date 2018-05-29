FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 29, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

BlaBlaCar and AXA launch car insurance product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - BlaBlaCar, whose amateur chauffeurs share costs with passengers on long-distance journeys, and AXA (AXAF.PA) said on Tuesday that they had launched a new car insurance product.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of insurer Axa is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The product, which will be launched initially in France, will offer insurance protection for drivers that use the BlaBlaCar service, with no excess charged for damage that may occur whilst carpooling.

BlaBlaCar, which was founded in Paris in 2006, describes itself as the world’s largest carpooling community.

    BlaBlaCar is among several new firms challenging traditional carmakers and transport companies alike.

    Such companies include the likes of Uber [UBER.UL] and Avis-owned (CAR.O) ZipCar, which offer access to self-drive vehicle fleets for as little as an hour at a time.

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.