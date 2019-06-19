South Korean brands again sweep J.D. Power's U.S. initial quality survey

DETROIT (Reuters) - South Korean brands again demonstrated the best initial quality among 32 automotive brands sold in the United States, according to an annual ranking by researcher J.D. Power, with about half of the domestic brands better than average and all European brands below average.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Genesis, Kia and Hyundai, all part of the Hyundai Group, were the top three brands in the 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), which measures problems in the first 90 days of vehicle ownership. The latest IQS results were released on Wednesday.

Among those brands scoring below the industry average of 93 problems per 100 vehicles were Japanese automaker Honda, German luxury maker Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s Jeep and General Motors’ Cadillac.

Anchoring the bottom of the rankings were British brands Jaguar and Land Rover, both affiliates of India’s Tata Motors.

J.D. Power said Tesla was not included in the latest IQS because its sample size was “unrepresentative.”

The 2019 IQS brand rankings and scores are as follows:

Genesis, 63

Kia, 70

Hyundai, 71

Ford, 83

Lincoln, 84

Chevrolet, 85

Nissan, 86

Dodge, 90

Lexus, 90

Toyota, 90

Buick, 92

GMC, 94

Mazda, 94

Mercedes-Benz, 94

Porsche, 96

Honda, 98

Cadillac, 100

Jeep, 100

Infiniti, 101

BMW, 102

Ram, 105

Audi, 106

Mini, 107

Acura, 110

Chrysler, 113

Subaru, 113

Volkswagen, 113

Volvo, 114

Alfa Romeo, 118

Mitsubishi, 121

Land Rover, 123

Jaguar, 130