Factbox: Global passenger car sales by luxury brand

(Reuters) - Carmakers Daimler (DAIGn.DE) BMW (BMWG.DE) Audi (NSUG.DE) and Jaguar Land Rover released annual sales figures for their premium brands.

Here is a rundown of how they have performed:

MERCEDES-BENZ

Mercedes-Benz sold 2.34 million passenger cars in 2019, the brand’s ninth consecutive year of record sales, retaining the title of biggest-selling premium car brand ahead of BMW.

Daimler said Mercedes-Benz sales rose 6.2% in China, where local customers ordered the top-end Maybach Mercedes-Benz S-Class limousine at a rate of more than 700 vehicles a month.

Mercedes posted sales records in Germany, China and the United States thanks to strong demand for its sports utility vehicles (SUV) and high-end limousines.

Daimler did not provide sales data for its electric Mercedes-Benz EQC models.

BMW

The Munich-based company’s main brand, BMW, posted a sales record of 2.17 million vehicles in 2019 with its “X” branded SUVs accounting for 44% of global sales.

The group achieved record sales in China and the United States last year. It said it was aiming for a slight increase in 2020 sales.

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP

The multi-brand car and trucks maker, which owns the Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Skoda, Audi, Porsche and Bugatti brands, said its vehicle deliveries in 2019 were slightly above the prior-year level of 10.8 million vehicles.

AUDI

VW’s premium arm Audi (NSUG.DE) said it sold 1.84 million cars last year, up 1.8% year on year, thanks to a 4.1% jump in Chinese sales including Hong Kong.

Audi said it sold 19,500 electric e-tron models in Europe last year.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sold 557,706 vehicles in 2019, a drop of 6%, after a challenging year in which its performance was hit by the weakening Chinese autos market and falling demand for diesel vehicles in Europe.

JLR’s retail sales were hit by a 13.5% slump in China, but in the last six months the firm reported double-digit growth in the country, with overall company sales up 1.3% in December.