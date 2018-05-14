U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it had written 12 major automakers, asking for meetings after the agency said the companies failed to meet a December 2017 target deadline for completing repairs on the highest-priority vehicles with Takata air bag inflators.

FILE PHOTO: A woman stands next to a logo of Takata Corp at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The agency disclosed it had written May 3 letters to automakers including Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), General Motors Co (GM.N), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI), Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) and Ford Motor Co (F.N)

Nearly 30 million U.S. vehicles remain unrepaired in the recall impacting 19 automakers in the largest ever recall in history. At least 22 deaths and more than 290 injuries worldwide are linked to Takata inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. The defect led Takata to file for bankruptcy protection in June 2017.