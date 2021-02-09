South Korea regulator not probing Hyundai executives' share sales: official

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen on a steering wheel on display at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s financial markets watchdog, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), is not currently investigating Hyundai Motor executives’ sales of shares in the automaker, a regulatory official said on Tuesday.

The official made the statement after some retail investors’ expressed concerns in online stock forums over the possibility of insider trading by Hyundai executives who sold shares in recent weeks. Reports of possible cooperation between Hyundai and tech giant Apple on a self-driving electric vehicle that emerged early in January sent Hyundai stock sharply higher.

The official said the regulator would need more facts to support speculation circulating on retail investor forums before considering an investigation. The official declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Hyundai did not have comment on the matter when reached by Reuters.

The company said on Monday it is not now in talks with Apple on autonomous vehicles, just a month after it confirmed early-stage talks with the tech giant. Shares in Hyundai jumped 21% between the initial confirmation and Monday’s announcement that the project was off.

More than 10 Hyundai executives sold shares between the first media report on a potential Apple-Hyundai tieup and the news that the pair are not now in talks about autonomous vehicles, according to regulatory filings.