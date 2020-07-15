Factbox: Semi-automated driving systems: Not all are 'hands free'

(Reuters) - At least five automakers offer some form of semi-automated driving system in the United States — but not all are truly “hands free” because they require the driver to keep his or her hands on the wheel.

A GM test driver sits in a 2021 Cadillac Escalade SUV with General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance in this undated handout picture. General Motors/Handout via REUTERS

General Motors

Super Cruise: General Motors Co (GM.N) describes this as a “hands-free driver assistance feature” for use on “compatible highways” - mainly freeways and divided highways. The system is available as standard or a $5,000 option on the Cadillac CT6 sedan, depending on trim level, and will be offered later this year on the redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade. It will be extended to other GM brands next year, starting in summer with the new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV crossover.

Nissan

ProPILOT 2.0: Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) offers its ProPILOT Assist, a “hands-on driving assistant,” on a variety of U.S. models. In Japan, the company has introduced ProPILOT 2.0, which it describes as a “driver assistance system” with “hands-off single-lane driving” capability. The automaker showcased ProPILOT 2.0 last year on the Ariya EV crossover concept, which goes on sale later this year in the United States.

Tesla

Autopilot: Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) says its so-called Autopilot feature, introduced in 2015 and since updated, “enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically” within its lane. It is an extra-cost option on most models. A more advanced $8,000 version, called Full Self Driving, adds automatic highway lane changes, automated parking and “assisted stops” at traffic-controlled intersections. Tesla says both variants are intended for use by “a fully attentive driver” who keeps his or her hands on the steering wheel “and is prepared to take over at any moment.”

Ford

Co-Pilot360: Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it will offer a new hands-free driving feature called Active Drive Assist as part of its CoPilot360 safety bundle, starting in fall 2021 on the Mustang Mach-E.

BMW

Extended Traffic Jam Assistant: BMW (BMWG.DE) says this optional feature on several of its U.S. models provides “partially automated steering input on limited-access highways” up to 40 mph.