Tesla's Model 3 review falls short of Consumer Reports endorsement

(Reuters) - Consumer Reports on Monday said that flaws with Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) Model 3 sedan prevented it from earning its recommendation.

A man cleans a Tesla Model 3 car during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The report said even though tests found plenty to like about the Model 3, it had “big flaws” including long stopping distances and difficult-to-use controls.

Tesla’s stopping distance of 152 feet from 60 mph was far worse than any contemporary car tested by Consumer Reports and about seven feet longer than the stopping distance of a Ford (F.N) F-150 full-sized pickup, the magazine said.

Tesla said: “Tesla’s own testing has found braking distances with an average of 133 feet when conducting the 60-0 mph stops using the 18” Michelin all season tire and as low as 126 feet with all tires currently available.

“Unlike other vehicles, Tesla is uniquely positioned to address more corner cases over time through over-the-air software updates, and it continually does so to improve factors such as stopping distance.”