October 4, 2019 / 2:59 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

NHTSA reviewing claims 2,000 Tesla vehicles should have been recalled

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model S steering wheel is on display at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it is reviewing a defect petition that claims Tesla Inc failed to issue a recall when it issued a software in 2,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in May.

The vehicles from the 2012 through 2019 model years received a battery management software upgrade in response to a potential defect that could result in non-crash fires, the petition said, adding it believes the update reduces the driving range of the affected vehicles. NHTSA said Friday it had opened a formal review to evaluate the petition’s claims.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Fenton

