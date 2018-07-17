FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 17, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 is most profitable electric car: consultant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - The Tesla Inc Model 3 sedan is the most profitable electric car in the automotive industry, according to the head of a top automotive consultant.

FILE PHOTO: The front hood logo on a 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this photo illustration taken in Cardiff, California, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Sandy Munro, president of Michigan-based Munro & Associates, said the car generates net profit margins in excess of 30 percent. Munro, whose firm tore down the Model 3 to better understand it, made his comments on an appearance on Monday on Autoline, an automotive-focused television show.

In previous episodes discussing the Model 3, Munro had been critical of the car’s fit and finish but praised its handling on the road.

“The Model 3 is profitable, so I have to eat crow. I didn’t think it would happen this way,” he said on Monday. “No electric car is getting 30 percent net, nobody.”

Munro could not be reached by Reuters for comment on Tuesday.

Tesla, whose shares were up 1.7 percent at $315.42 in Tuesday morning trading on the Nasdaq, is pushing to increase production of the Model 3, which starts at $35,000 and is key to the electric carmaker’s profitability. The company has been burning through cash to produce the Model 3.

Munro’s firm has done work for several automakers and also is followed closely in the analyst community.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.