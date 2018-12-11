Valeo expects more than 25 percent of global car market to be hybrid in 2026

PARIS (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo expects mild hybrid cars to make up more than 25 percent of the world car market in 2026, its innovation director Guillaume Devauchelle said on Tuesday.

Valeo manufactures electric devices that assist cars’ combustion engines and allow them to reduce carbon emissions.

The share of cars running on such engines will represent 27 million cars in 2026, Devauchelle said, adding that the cars running on or partly on petrol will remain a majority for a long time as the transition to fully electric cars will be gradual.