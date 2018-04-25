China carmaker GAC says trade war could hurt plans to enter U.S. market

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC) (601238.SS) said on Wednesday that a brewing trade war between China and the United States could hurt the firm’s plans to break into the U.S. market if tariff barriers were raised.

The logo of Guangzhou Automobile Group is pictured at its booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Feng Xingya, GAC Group president, told reporters at the Beijing auto show that increased U.S. tariffs on imported Chinese vehicles would have a “significant” impact on plans to break into the United States by 2019.