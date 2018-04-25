FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 25, 2018 / 3:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

China carmaker GAC says trade war could hurt plans to enter U.S. market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC) (601238.SS) said on Wednesday that a brewing trade war between China and the United States could hurt the firm’s plans to break into the U.S. market if tariff barriers were raised.

The logo of Guangzhou Automobile Group is pictured at its booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Feng Xingya, GAC Group president, told reporters at the Beijing auto show that increased U.S. tariffs on imported Chinese vehicles would have a “significant” impact on plans to break into the United States by 2019.

    Reporting by Pei Li in BEIJING; Writing by Adam Jourdan and Stephen Coates

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.