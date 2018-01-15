Mercedes 'can't guarantee' meeting EU carbon goals: CEO

DETROIT (Reuters) - Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz faces a tough challenge to meet the next round of European CO2 goals and may fall short, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Monday.

The German luxury carmaker still aims to hit its target of 100 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer, Zetsche told reporters at the Detroit auto show.

“I can’t guarantee we will be compliant,” he said. “Our objective is to be compliant ... but not every parameter is under our control.”

Asked whether Mercedes would slash electrified vehicle prices to meet CO2 targets, Zetsche said protecting the brand would also weigh in the balance when comparing compliance costs with fines.

“It’s not a pure economic question,” he said. “There might be some reputational aspect in there as well.”