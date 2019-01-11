Factbox: Corporate investments in EV startups

(Reuters) - Corporations across a variety of industries - auto, energy, electronics, aerospace, telecom - have invested in startup companies engaged in various aspects of automotive electrification, including batteries, charging devices and complete vehicles.

FILE PHOTO: An electric car is seen while being charged during the opening of a PTT Pcl energy firm's commercial EV (Electric Vehicle) charging station, in Bangkok, Thailand, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Here is a short list of prominent non-automotive corporate investors and the electrification startups they have funded:

Intel Corp (technology): Prieto, Qnovo, Enovix, Chargifi, WiTricity

Qualcomm Inc (technology): Amionx, Enovix

BP PLC (energy): StoreDot, FreeWire, StoreDot

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (energy): Ample

Boeing Co (aerospace): Cuberg

Airbus SE (aerospace): GBatteries

Verizon Communications Inc (telecom): Elegus, SwiftMile

Samsung Electronics (electronics): Sila Nanotechnologies, Solid Power, StoreDot

ABB (industrial): Enervalis