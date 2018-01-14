Factbox: Automakers flash the chrome in Detroit

(Reuters) - Automakers from the United States, Europe and Asia are rolling out new and redesigned production and concept vehicles at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Among them:

PRODUCTION

Acura RDX: Honda Motor Co Ltd will unveil the redesigned Acura RDX crossover vehicle, hoping to stand out in a crowded field of compact, luxury SUVs.

BMW i8 Coupe: An updated edition of BMW’s electrified sports car marries a three-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor for a combined 374 horsepower.

BMW X2: A sporty companion to BMW’s X1 and X3 compact crossovers, the new X2 arrives in U.S. showrooms in March.

Chevrolet Silverado: General Motors Co’s best-selling pickup gets a full redesign for model year 2019. Its companion, the redesigned GMC Sierra, will be unveiled later this year.

Ford Ranger: Ford Motor Co is reviving the Ranger midsize pickup truck in North America in early 2019, aiming to reclaim market share from rival General Motors, which has scored a hit with its competing Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups.

Honda Insight: Honda reboots this gasoline-electric hybrid model as a sporty sedan this summer after canceling the slow-selling previous generation Insight in 2014.

Hyundai Veloster: Hyundai Motor Co’s sporty Veloster gets a new silhouette, while maintaining its trademark three-doors-plus-hatchback configuration.

Jeep Cherokee: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has facelifted the midsize Cherokee for model year 2019.

Mercedes G-Class: The long-running Gelandewagen gets “the biggest makeover in its history,” according to Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz, but keeps its rugged boxy shape.

Ram 1500: Fiat Chrysler’s popular full-size pickup gets a top-to-bottom overhaul and goes on sale later this year as a 2019 model.

Toyota Avalon: Toyota Motor Corp’s range-topping Avalon sedan gets a full redesign for 2019, but faces dwindling demand from U.S. consumers for fancy four-doors.

Volkswagen Jetta: The compact Jetta range, which shares underpinnings with the Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) Golf, is being reworked for model year 2019.

GAC GS8 crossover: Chinese automaker GAC Motor returns to the Detroit show with a new flagship crossover model, the GS8.

GAC GA8 sedan: GAC describes its GA8 as a “signature sedan,” one that may be aimed at the redesigned Toyota Avalon.

CONCEPT

GAC electric concept: GAC says its concept electric car “targets the young generation in the U.S. market.”

Infiniti Q Inspiration: Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s premium Infiniti brand teases a possible successor to its Q70 sedan.

Lexus LF1 Limitless: Toyota’s premium Lexus brand provides a sneak preview of a future top-of-the-line crossover model.