Daimler CEO says migration to e-cars should be left up to market
September 12, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in a month

Daimler CEO says migration to e-cars should be left up to market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the migration from combustion-engined cars to electric vehicles should be left up to the market rather than forced by quotas.

Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, Germany, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

“We want to reach the maximum speed ourselves, we don’t need quotas for that,” he said at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday.

A media report said recently that the European Commission wanted to accelerate the retreat from combustion engines by setting a quota for low emission cars such as electric cars from 2025.

The European Union said it had no plans to introduce quotas.

Zetsche also said that Daimler had sold more Mercedes-Benz cars with diesel engines so far this year than in the year-earlier period, despite talk of possible diesel bans in some German cities.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

