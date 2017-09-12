Chinese customers ordering more than 500 Mercedes-Maybach cars a month

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - China is now by far the biggest market for Mercedes-Benz, a region where the luxury carmaker is still selling more than 500 Maybach limousines, Hubertus Troska, Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) board member responsible for Greater China said on Tuesday.

A Mercedes sign is seen on the Mercedes Maybach 6 car before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The Maybach is the top of the range variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class car with a starting price of 140,000 euros.

“We are still seeing more than 500 sold a month. And if you see the prices, which we have no control over, then some customers are paying above list price,” Troska told reporters at the Frankfurt car show.

China’s importance is also reflected in the design and development of all Mercedes-Benz cars, Troska said.

“The cars are being tailored to the Chinese market more and more, and there is no big discussion about why,” Troska said, adding that for almost every Mercedes-Benz model, China makes up 30 percent of sales.

Chinese customers want more comfortable rear seats, and more connection points for phones, among other features. Also, Mercedes-Benz’s advanced safety systems need to be carefully calibrated to work in China’s traffic conditions, he said.