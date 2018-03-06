FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 6, 2018 / 1:43 PM / in 17 hours

BMW reviewing Russia production, to decide in next months: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) is taking a closer look at growth opportunities in emerging markets now that some European countries have shown weaker growth, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Monday.

The BMW M8 is seen during a presentation at the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

    “We are reviewing localized production in Russia, a decision will be taken in the coming weeks and months,” Krueger said, adding that a site in Kaliningrad was under consideration.

    “Our business is very volatile. When one market shrinks in Europe, you look at where else there are growth opportunities,” Krueger told reporters gathered in Geneva.

    Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.