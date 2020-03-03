Daimler says production in China stable but too early to forecast coronavirus impact

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car in front of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) car production in China is stable and the supply chains are secure but it is too early to forecast the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the German carmaker’s sales, Mercedes-Benz’s sales chief said on Monday.

Britta Seeger confirmed Mercedes-Benz’s forecast for 2020 sales to be slightly below last year’s level and said three-quarters of Mercedes sellers in China had re-opened.