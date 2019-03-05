Carmaker Rolls-Royce: Short Brexit delay would make things worse

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rolls-Royce is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

GENEVA (Reuters) - A short delay to Brexit would make things even worse, scuppering some contingency plans organized around a Mar. 29 exit date, the boss of luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce told Reuters.

Britain is due to leave the bloc in four weeks’ time but lawmakers could back an extension in a parliamentary vote if Prime Minister Theresa May’s exit agreement is voted down.

“A short-term delay wouldn’t help at all,” said the chief executive of the BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes.

“It would make it even worse... because then all the prep measurements, in terms of pulling the shutdown forward and so on, would be immediately eroded or not any longer in existence.”

“If a delay is necessary, then it should at least continue for some time.”

The company moved its annual summer shutdown to April in case there is any disruption from a disorderly Brexit.