China's Great Wall aims to sell 300,000 WEY vehicles a year by 2025: chairman

FILE PHOTO: Great Wall Motors Wey CEO Wei Jianjun speaks at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

GUANGZHOU, China/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s top sport-utility vehicle maker Great Wall Motor (601633.SS) (2333.HK) aims to sell 300,000 of its premium brand WEY vehicles a year by 2025, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The company aims to roll out the vehicles to Europe in 2021 and to North America in 2023, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Baoding-based Great Wall, said on the sidelines of the Guangzhou Autoshow.

Great Wall has sold over 300,000 WEY-branded SUVs in the past 3 years. Wei told Reuters in September the firm may consider building cars in Europe once sales hit 50,000 a year.