#Business News
November 17, 2017 / 2:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Toyota to consider selling locally-developed EVs in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUANGZHOU/BEIJING (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will consider selling in China all-electric battery car models developed by its two local joint ventures, the automaker said on Friday in a press release.

FILE PHOTO: Toyota logos are seen at City Toyota in Daly City, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The electric vehicles (EVs) would expand Toyota’s lineup of all-electric battery cars and help the company comply with stringent so-called new-energy vehicle (NEV) production and sales quotas that will take effect in China in 2019.

Toyota said it also planned to launch an EV model, developed in Japan, in China in 2020.

Reporting By Beijing Newsroom and Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
