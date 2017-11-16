FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen Group earmarking $11.8 billion to develop, build China electric cars
#Business News
November 16, 2017 / 4:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen Group earmarking $11.8 billion to develop, build China electric cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUANGZHOU/BEIJING (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group plans to spend 10 billion euros ($11.8 billion) by 2025 to develop and manufacture so-called new-energy vehicles (NEVs), the group’s China chief Jochem Heizmann told Reuters on Thursday.

Volkswagen's logos are pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

China has set stringent production quotas for NEVs which automakers must meet by 2019, a move that is prompting a flurry of electric car deals and new launches of battery electric and plug-in hybrid models as automakers in China race to ensure they do not fall short.

Volkswagen Group includes Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and Audi AG (NSUG.DE).

Heizmann said Volkswagen Group is confident that its group companies and their local China joint venture partners are going to be able to generate enough NEV sales volume to account for NEV quotas by 2019 and will not need to buy credits.

(The story is refiled to clarify reporting credit.)

Reporting by Hong Kong and Beijing newsrooms; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
