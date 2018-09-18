FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
September 18, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Daimler Trucks expects sales, earnings records in 2018

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) truck division, the world’s largest commercial vehicle maker, expects to post record sales and earnings in 2018 as the economic environment offsets the flow of negative news about trade restrictions.

“Both in terms of volume and earnings, we will be for the year as a whole significantly above last year - it will definitely be the best year in our history,” the head of Daimler Trucks Martin Daum told journalists on Tuesday at a briefing ahead of the IAA trucks fair in Hanover.

Daum said he nevertheless was deeply unsettled by increasing nationalism that was restricting trade.

“I can only hope that this virus will not become prevalent,” he said.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.