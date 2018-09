HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG.DE) truck unit Traton plans a joint venture between its MAN brand and Chinese truck maker Sinotruk (3808.HK) (000951.SZ), Traton and Sinotruk said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They said MAN would develop a heavy-duty truck for the Chinese market, and the companies would also consider whether to cooperate on technology.