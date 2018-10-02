FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

BMW would up Dutch production in hard Brexit scenario: CEO

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) will shift more production of Mini vehicles to the Netherlands if Britain leaves the European Union without a trade agreement, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Tuesday.

Harald Krueger member of the board of Management of BMW AG poses for a picture during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

“I told Theresa May and the European Union that if there is a hard Brexit, both sides are losers. We will no longer fulfil trade agreements and then we are forced to build the car in the Netherlands,” Krueger told journalists at the Paris Motor Show.

“Hard Brexit is currently not our main scenario but we are preparing for it. We see a 50:50 chance.”

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

