PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA, maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, will launch a car-sharing service in Washington DC at the end of October, a senior PSA executive said on Tuesday.

The Chevrolet emblem is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

PSA will initially use 600 Chevrolet cars in Washington, Brigitte Courtehoux, director of mobility services at PSA, said at the Paris Motor Show.