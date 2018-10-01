FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Renault electrifies core line-up in hybrid push

Laurence Frost

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) will introduce hybrid versions of its top-selling models, the French carmaker said on Monday, as the European auto industry races to meet tightening emissions goals.

FILE PHOTO: The Renault automaker company logo is displayed on the front of a car dealership in Bordeaux, France, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Starting in 2020, the company will roll out a gasoline-electric hybrid Clio subcompact and rechargeable plug-in hybrid variants of its Captur mini-SUV and Megane hatchback.

“What you’re seeing now is the unfolding of electric cars at a speed that is going to vary from one company to another,” Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, said at an event on the eve of the Paris Motor Show.

Renault also confirmed the 2019 launch of a low-cost K-ZE electric model in China, produced in a Renault-Nissan joint venture unveiled last year with Dongfeng.

The French brand’s offering on the new shared electric-vehicle architecture will have a range of 250 kilometers (155 miles), Renault said, without giving details of pricing.

However, Ghosn has previously discussed plans to “change the game” with a low-cost electric car priced below $8,000 after Chinese incentives - and ultimately without them.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter

