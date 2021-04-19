Baidu expects to supply self-driving system to 1 million cars in 3-5 years

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese technology giant Baidu Inc expects to supply its Apollo autonomous driving system to 1 million cars in the next three to five years, a senior company executive said on Monday.

Li Zhenyu, senior corporate vice president at Baidu, made the remarks at the 2021 Shanghai motor show. Baidu established its autonomous driving unit Apollo in 2017. The unit mainly supplies technology powered by artificial intelligence and works with automakers such as Geely, Ford Motor Co and GAC.

In January, Baidu said it would set up a company with Geely to make smart electric vehicles (EV), which will count on Baidu’s intelligent driving capabilities and Geely’s car manufacturing expertise.

Baidu operates autonomous taxi service Go Robotaxi in Chinese cities including Beijing, Changsha and Cangzhou.