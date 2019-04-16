Daimler: Mercedes sells more than 600 Maybach models a month in China

FILE PHOTO: Hubertus Troska, a board member of Daimler AG presents the new Mercedes Concept EQA car during the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Daimler’s China chief said sales rose 3 percent in the first quarter, defying an overall downturn in demand in the world’s biggest car market, thanks to robust demand for ultra luxury vehicles like the Mercedes S-Class Maybach.

“The Maybach it is still going excellent. Demand is more than 600 a month,” Daimler’s China chief Hubertus Troska told reporters at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Despite increasing the list price for the car, demand has risen from a sales rate of 500 a month, Troska said.

China’s move to lower value added tax will help boost overall demand for cars for the rest of the year, Troska added.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we can see positive momentum,” Troska said.