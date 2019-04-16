Rolls-Royce sees double-digit sales growth in China this year: CEO

FILE PHOTO: The "Spirit of Ecstasy" bonnet ornament is seen on a Rolls Royce car during the Prague Autoshow in Prague, Czech Republic, April 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce expects to achieve double-digit sales growth in China this year, although it will be lower than the 40 percent rate it saw in 2018, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Torsten Muller-Otvos made the comments to Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Shanghai Autoshow.

“We are well set up for again quite a good growth rate in 2019. We definitely see double-digit growth,” said the boss of the BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

He said growth would, however, unlikely reach the same level as last year. “I don’t think so. That would be a little bit too much,” he said.