TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) has received more than 9,000 orders for its new Leaf electric-vehicle (EV) model in Japan, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Visitors are seen at Nissan Motor booth during media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The orders for the new Leaf are above the automaker’s expectations, Asako Hoshino, senior vice president and head of Japan operations, told reporters at the Tokyo Motor Show, which opened to media on Wednesday.