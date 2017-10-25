FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota: Committed to hydrogen cars despite potential 'game changer' EV battery
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 25, 2017 / 12:22 AM / in 2 minutes

Toyota: Committed to hydrogen cars despite potential 'game changer' EV battery

Naomi Tajitsu

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said its solid-state battery technology under development could be a “game changer” for electric vehicles, but that does not mean it is moving away from hydrogen-powered fuel-cell vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corp. Executive Vice President Didier Leroy presents the company's Concept-i series during media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Having long touted fuel-cell vehicles and plug-in hybrids as the most sensible technologies to make cars greener, Japan’s top-selling automaker surprised industry watchers last year with plans to add full-sized electric vehicles (EVs) to its line-up.

In doing so, it joins a rush of global automakers scrambling to develop more EVs, in large part due to China’s push to promote the technology as a way to reduce pollution in the world’s biggest car market.

“We believe our solid-state battery technology can be a game changer with the potential to dramatically improve driving range,” Executive Vice President Didier Leroy said at the Tokyo Motor Show, which opened to media on Wednesday.

Toyota plans to roll out a new electric vehicle in the early 2020s powered by solid-state batteries, which also promise to reduce the long charging times currently required.

Although China has heavily promoted electric cars, Japan has outlined plans to pioneer a hydrogen-fueled society.

Leroy noted that Toyota was introducing two new fuel-cell vehicles at the motor show, including the six-seater “Fine-Comfort Ride” concept car, with a cruising range of about 1,000 km (620 miles).

A production version of the second model, the “Sora” fuel-cell bus, will be launched next year, with more than 100 expected to be sold, mainly in Tokyo, ahead of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in the city.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.