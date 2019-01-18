Insider Roberto Tomasi to become Autostrade's new CEO

FILE PHOTO: Toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia's headquarters is seen in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) general manager Roberto Tomasi is set to become the new chief executive of the motorway operator, replacing Giovanni Castellucci, the company’s parent Atlantia said on Friday.

The board of Atlantia has nominated Giuliano Mari, an independent director of the Italian infrastructure group, as a candidate to become chairman of Autostrade, replacing Fabio Cerchiai.

Both Castellucci and Cerchiai are under investigation, together with other Autostrade executives and several officials at the transport ministry, for the deadly collapse last August of a bridge operated by Autostrade.

Shareholders will vote on both nominations at a meeting called for Jan. 30.